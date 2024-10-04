Network Rail has turned off a large advertising board at London’s Euston station following criticism it made the passenger experience worse.

The Government-owned company said reviewing how the screen is used is part of a five-point plan aimed at improving the station.

Other measures include creating more concourse space and enhancing how the station operates during disruption.

Network Rail, which owns the station, has been criticised for converting the main concourse departure board into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed.

Earlier this week watchdog London TravelWatch warned that passengers at Euston are being put “in danger” by “high levels of overcrowding”.

It said “last-minute announcements” mean passengers “rush to platforms”, and staff “appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people”.

Network Rail said its “senior management” have been asked to meet Transport Secretary Louise Haigh next week to “answer questions on plans for the station and set out a route towards longer-term improvements”.

Ms Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.

Network Rail said its ‘senior management’ have been asked to meet Transport Secretary Louise Haigh next week Credit: PA

“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers.

“This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”

Network Rail route director Gary Walsh said: “Passengers haven’t received the experience they deserve at Euston recently and we need to do better.

“Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…