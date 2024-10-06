Two children taken to hospital after dog attack in south-east London

Two children and a woman have been taken to hospital after being attacked by four "dangerously out of control" dogs in Orpington.The attack happened in St Paul's Cray shortly before 9am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.Two children, aged four and six, and a 30-year-old woman were found injured by police. Their injuries are non life-threatening.The Met said a woman has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.49am yesterday (5 October) to reports of an incident in Mickleham Lane, Orpington.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance."

They said the woman and children were treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre by road. Superintendent Mitch Carr said: "I know this incident will have caused a lot of public concern, especially due to the young age of the children injured."The dogs have also been taken to police kennels while the investigation is ongoing."Extra officers will be in the area over the next few days to provide community reassurance."

