A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ilford was named as 50-year-old Billy Keegan.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Chapel Road just after 1am on Friday 4 October.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found Mr Keegan in the corridor of a block of flats, suffering from a stab injury.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 01:30am.

Muhamed Nur Osman, of Knight Close, Dagenham, was arrested on Saturday 5 October and subsequently charged with murder and actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 October.

Three other men, aged 40, 36 and 28, were also arrested on suspicion of murder but were later released with no further action.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the them on 101, quoting CAD 298/04OCT, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.