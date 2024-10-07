The founders of a black maternal health organisation have been recognised at this year's Women of the Year awards for the work they do to improve maternity care for black women.

Tinuke Awe and Clo Abe, both from London, won the 2024 Campaigner for Health Equity Award in acknowledgement of their Five X More campaign.

Born out of Tinuke's own experience of giving birth to her son, Five X More aims to highlight and improve maternal health outcomes for black women in the UK.

When they launched the campaign in 2019, black women were five times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth, or in the first six weeks post-partum than their white counterparts.

Speaking to ITV News London, Tinuke and Clo said: "We really want to get to the root of why this is happening so we can actually stop it."

Clo and Tinuke were presented with their award by singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass Credit: ITV NEWS

The pair said it feels "really special" to receive the accolade.

"Winning means that we're raising more awareness, more people are able to see the work that we do and connect or contact us for support," Clo said.

As well as lobbying politicians for structural change in the healthcare system, the organisation offers training for health professionals, and resources for patients so they are able to advocate for themselves.

They have recently launched an app providing information for expectant mothers and giving them a platform for them to connect. They also host face to face events to raise awareness and grow the community.

According to the latest figures, outcomes have improved slightly, with fatalities 3.8 times more likely in black women compared to white women in 2023.

But the Five X More team want to go much further.

Tinuke told ITV News: "It's definitely not going down as quickly as we would like it to but then we have to remember it didn't just get here in one day ... this has been going on for decades ... whilst we're working really hard to try and change this, trying to change anything from the structure, from the root, will take time."

Tinuke and Clo were presented with their award by singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass at a ceremony at London's at Royal Lancaster Hotel.

