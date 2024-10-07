Man and dog stabbed in incident near Victoria Park

A man and a dog have been stabbed, while another man suffered a dog bite in an incident in Bow.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Roman Road and Parnell Road at around 10:30am on Sunday 6 October.

London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene in east London.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics and his injuries were assessed as non life-threatening.A dog was also found with stab wounds and has been taken to a vet.Police said a second man was found to have suffered a dog bite.Both men have been arrested after what officers believe was an incident involving two dogs.A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...