Sadiq Khan urges 'empathy and humanity' among Londoners on October 7 anniversary

The Mayor has called on Londoners to come together with "values of empathy, sensitivity and humanity" one year on from the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The assault, which saw around 1,200 Israelis killed and 251 civilians taken hostage, led to intense military retaliation by Israel and escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Commemorations have been held across the capital and the UK to mark the outbreak of the latest Middle East conflict.

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Sadiq Khan said: "...we cannot lose sight of the fact that this is an intolerable human tragedy," adding: "it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognise the excruciating pain and trauma that has been – and continues to be – inflicted on Israelis and Palestinians."

The Mayor also renewed his calls for world leaders to secure an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire and said more needed to be done to reach a two-state solution.

It follows a weekend of memorial events and protests across the capital.

Mr Khan praised the city's "spirit of unity" and Londoners’ "steadfast opposition to the evils of Islamophobia and antisemitism".

" Hate crime has no place in our city and those responsible for such acts will be pursued and made to feel the full force of the law," he said.

According to the Metropolitan Police, there has been a "significant increase" in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime offences in the past year.

London is a beacon for diversity, inclusion, mutual respect and understanding ... In the days, weeks, and months to come I’d urge Londoners to model our highest values of empathy, sensitivity and humanity, and to come together and continue to be that glimmer of light that guides us all forwards. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited the South Tottenham Synagogue in his constituency to meet with members of the Jewish community and remember the victims of October 7.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy (centre) with members of the Jewish community, during a visit to South Tottenham Synagogue. Credit: PA

He said: “This is a painful day for the Jewish community across this country and across the diaspora.

“It is a day of deep reflection and pain thinking about October 7, the worst attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

“And of course, thinking about the many hostages that are still held in Gaza and their loved ones and their pain."

