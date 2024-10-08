Play Brightcove video

London-born actor, writer and director Daniel Kaluuya has become the latest film star to be immortalised in Leicester Square with a new statue.

The Academy Award winner was captured in a memorable scene from his starring role in psychological horror Get Out.

It shows the moment his character, Chris Washington, is hypnotised and falls into a suppressed metaphysical abyss known as ‘The Sunken Place’.

Daniel Kaluuya' character Chris entering 'The Sunken Place' in Jordan Peele's Get Out

Kaluuya said it was "surreal" and "very humbling" to see the statue in its new home.

He told ITV News: "I just feel like really blessed that like I can even have a piece of work that people want to watch, let alone people want to memorialise ... I feel very grateful, especially it's voted by the public. That's amazing."

Kaluuya came out on top of a poll of 5,000 British film fans about who they would like to see most in the iconic square.

He also revealed that Leicester Square used to be one of his preferred lunch spots when he was starting out.

"So when you do the auditions as an actor, you're trying to figure out doing tapings and all that kind of stuff. And when you're in between auditions, you just hang out here ... It's a very touching experience," he said.

Kaluuya's sculpture is the latest in the capital's 'Scenes in the Square' initiative, which sees a trail of interactive statues depicting iconic characters from the past 100 years of cinema.

Previous subjects include Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean and Paddington Bear.

Paddington Bear arrived in Leicester Square in 2020 Credit: PA

The scheme is run by Heart of London Business Alliance. Its Deputy Chief Executive Mark Williams said the new addition is "very different" to the other statues on the trail.

"The pose is unique. It's going to be quite breathtaking when you walk around the corner and see it ... It's really important to celebrate talents like Daniel," he said.

The statue was crafted by Sally Regis, director at creative company 3D Eye. She said they were "very lucky" to have direct involvement from Kaluuya in the making of the piece.

Daniel Kaluuya's statue in the making

"We had a meeting with him initially to discuss how he felt when he was making the film, what it meant to him. We learnt a little about his background and and how important his London roots are to him," she said.

Ms Regis added: "And so creating something that is going to be celebrated in London in the home of film, I know it's important to him and and made it a real pleasure for us to work on... I think people will be absolutely blown away by this one. It has such movement to it. "

Born in Camden, Kaluuya's career breakthrough came in the BBC teen drama Skins, in which he played Posh Kenneth and also contributed to the writing.

The cast of Skins, (left-right) Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Larissa Wilson, Joseph Dempsie, Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel and Nicholas Hoult in 2008 Credit: PA

He also appeared in various stage productions and the dystopian drama Black Mirror, before he was catapulted to stardom in Jordan Peele's Get Out.

The film saw him nominated for an Oscar and winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Kaluuya went on to star in the Marvel film Black Panther and win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Asked what was in the pipeline, Kaluuya said for now he's "just chilling".

He said: "I'm just kind of like plotting and figuring things out ... I feel like it's important to just live. So I'm just living right now ... We're gonna come back strong, especially after this."

