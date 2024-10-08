Teenager hospitalised after Sloane Square stabbing
A teenage boy has been stabbed in broad daylight near to the popular shopping destination of Sloane Square.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street at around 3.30pm on Monday 7 October.
The victim - believed to be a 15-year-old - was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
The Metropolitan Police said his condition was assessed as being “not life-threatening or life-changing”.
No arrests have been made so far, the force added.
Transport for London closed Sloane Square Underground station while police dealt with the incident. It has now reopened.
A Met spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.27pm on Monday October 7 to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street, Sloane Square.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found who they believe to be a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a stab injury.
“He has been taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
“Inquiries continue. No arrests have been made at this time.”
