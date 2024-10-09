Child held ‘dangerously close’ to stag during rutting season in Richmond Park

Visitors to London's Royal Parks are being warned to stay away from male deer after a man was pictured holding a child metres from a stag during rutting season.

The image was taken by a photographer in Richmond Park which is home to hundreds of red and fallow deer.

Between late September through to early November, male deer are often seen dramatically displaying power and aggression, including roaring and clashing antlers, as they compete for mates. The animals can weigh over 25 stone and reach speeds of up to 30 miles-per-hour and their behaviour is highly unpredictable.

Paul Richards, Park Manager at Richmond Park, said: "While the rutting season provides a spectacular natural display, it is crucial that visitors behave in a safe way.

"Deer can quickly shift from calm to aggressive, so it’s essential to keep a safe distance and use binoculars for a closer view.

"I would like to thank visitors for their cooperation and encourage them to follow our guidelines."

Park managers said anyone visiting their open green spaces should remember the following advice.

Keep your distance - maintain a minimum distance of 50 meters from deer and up to 100 meters if they are active

Keep dogs on leads - dogs not on a lead can approach and provoke deer which could lead to aggressive encounters

Avoid intervening or crowding - never intervene between rutting deer or crowd them

Watch for warning signs - if a deer approaches or appears threatening, back away slowly and calmly

Observe and respect volunteer rangers - volunteer Rangers are present in Bushy Park and Richmond Park to offer safety advice and explain deer behaviour during the rut.

Phil Edwards, Park Manager at Bushy Park, added: "We strongly recommend that visitors keep their dogs on leads. This helps create a safer, more enjoyable experience for everyone.

"Off-lead dogs can approach and provoke deer, which may lead to dangerous situations. For example, stressed deer could cause an uncontrolled stampede. Keeping your dog on a lead helps prevent these risks, protecting both your dog and the park's wildlife."

