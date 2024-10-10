Cyber attack on Transport for London still affecting 'big number' of passengers

Transport for London is still suffering the impact of a cyber attack with passengers waiting for refunds and some age groups missing out on free travel.

Sadiq Khan said a 'big' number of passengers were out of pocket but those worst affected would be prioritised for refunds.

"So the figure is big in relation to the number of people who've paid a fare but shouldn't have paid a fare," Mr Khan said.

"TfL, when it comes to return to normal business, is prioritising those passengers first.

"He'll [Neil Garrett, Conservative London Assembley Member] also be aware of the issue about Zipcards and other issues.

"So the the way TfL is working is to make sure those commuters who are out of pocket can be resolved first.

"So it's triage. The mission has begun," Mr Khan explained.

In September Transport for London restricted its online services including restricting access to the photocard portal – which allows customers to apply for travel concessions.

Some customer data was accessed.

