Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall resigns

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has stepped down with immediate effect, the club has announced.

The Swede joined the Gunners from FC Rosengard in June 2021.

He led them to two League Cup titles and the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2023.

But Arsenal have endured a difficult start to this season, with only one win from their opening four WSL matches and a heavy 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Assistant coach Renee Slegers will take charge of the north London team on an interim basis.

More to follow...