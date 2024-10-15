Driver, who took ten times legal amount of Ketamine, stops in middle of busy M4

Play Brightcove video

Vehicles are forced to swerve round a car, which was stopped in the middle of the M4. Video from Wiltshire Police

CCTV shows the moment a woman, who had taken ten times the legal amount of Ketamine, stopped her car in the middle of a busy motorway.

Cars and lorries can be seen swerving just metres from the car after Bethan Markfort, of Reigate, Surrey, stopped her car in lane two of the M4, in the video captured on April 18.

Witnesses had called the police and when officers arrived between Membury and junction 15 for Swindon, they suspected Markfort was under the influence.

Tests revealed Markfort, who had travelled from Surrey, had more than ten times the legal limit of ketamine for driving in her blood at the time of the incident.

She was then charged and appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on October 7, where she pleaded guilty to drug driving.

She was disqualified from driving for two years, fined £1,200, required to pay a surcharge of £480 and court costs of £85.

Roads Policing Officer Tom Webster said: “Markfort’s actions were incredibly reckless and dangerous and put a number of lives, including her own, at risk.

“It is extremely fortunate that having stopped in the second lane for unknown reasons, the drivers behind her were able to react in time to take evasive action, potentially averting a serious collision.

“There can be no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, let alone the distance Markfort travelled with the amount of ketamine she had in her system.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…