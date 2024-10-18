By Anna Geary

A charity has transcribed almost 100 thousand pages from its vast archive of letters and records.

Thomas Coram established the Foundling Hospital in 1739, as the UK’s first home for children whose parents were unable to care for them.

After closing in 1954, it became the charity, Coram, supporting young people and children.

The digital archive documents the untold stories of more than 20,000 children who grew up at the hospital and of their birth mothers.

The online archive has taken 5 years to collate involving nearly 6,500 volunteers from around the world.

ITV News’ Anna Geary speaks to former pupils at Foundling Hospital Eleanor Allen and John Caldicott

Among the records are heartbreaking letters from mothers desperate to secure a place at the Foundling Hospital for their children.

Dr Carol Homden, CEO of Coram, said: Through these extensive and detailed records, we are able to discover the untold stories of thousands of children who were raised at the Foundling Hospital in the 18th and 19th centuries, and hear rare first-person accounts of the issues faced by women who had no source of support in the harsh environment before the welfare state.”

Coram has also launched an immersive art installation exploring the past and present of the care system. The exhibition at Coram Campus in Bloomsbury runs until March 2025.

You can access the Foundling Hospital archive online.

