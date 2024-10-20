Man jailed for robbing and attempting to rob women at gunpoint

A man who robbed one woman and attempted to rob another at gunpoint has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Ismail Tajzai, 26, of Moberly Road, south-west London, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 18 October. Tajzai pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to commit robbery. He also admitted to making a threat to kill, strangulation, and perverting the course of justice.

In addition to the prison sentence, a restraining order was put in place, prohibiting him from contacting the two victims.

Wood Green Crown Court heard that the offences took place on February 21 and 22 earlier this year, after Tajzai arranged appointments with two sex workers.

In the first incident, Tajzai had a handgun, tied the woman up, and stole around £2,000. The following day, he attempted to rob a second woman by again producing the gun, which he used to strike her. When she resisted, he tried to strangle her before fleeing the scene.

An investigation by the Met Police led to Tajzai being identified through DNA and fingerprints left at the scene in Kensington.

There was also CCTV footage that captured facial images of him. The gun, along with cable ties, were recovered when he was arrested after throwing a backpack from the balcony of his home.

In a statement, Detective Constable Stephanie Clarke of the Westminster Public Protection team said: “This case shows the support we will provide to all victims of crime to bring violent, dangerous individuals to justice. Tajzai targeted vulnerable sex workers, wrongly assuming they would be too scared to report the crimes. Despite their fear, the victims were brave in coming forward, which helped us to take swift action.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know