A body has been pulled from the River Thames in the search for a man who went missing after a rowing boat capsized.A man in his 60s was the only person who was not accounted for after the capsize at Sunbury Lock, Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, on October 11, which sent six people into the water.Surrey Police said specialist search teams recovered a man’s body near to Sunbury Weir on Sunday October 20.His death is not being treated as suspicious.Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of the missing man have been informed and are being supported by a specialist officer, the force said.Andy Jenkins, Chief Inspector for North Surrey, said “Throughout this tragic incident we have been in close contact with the man’s family to offer them support and information during this incredibly difficult time.“Our thoughts remain with them, and we ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.”An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…