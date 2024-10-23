Almost £10,000 worth of fake Paddington Bear goods seized in Oxford Street raids

Almost £10,000 worth of counterfeit Paddington Bear merchandise has been seized by Westminster City Council’s Trading Standards during raids along Oxford Street.

Officers targeted nine shops in central London seizing £9,500 worth of unofficial merchandise, including t-shirts, tote bags, fridge magnets and shot glasses.

Credit: Westminster Council

It comes just days before the latest film in the Paddington series, Paddington in Peru, is released in UK cinemas.

Brand protection specialists from Surelock, which acts on behalf of Paddington & Co, helped the council officers to identify the products that displayed trademarks and copyrighted material without permission.

Credit: Westminster Council

Ron Harrison, Managing Director of Surelock said: “We are extremely grateful to the team, carrying out enforcement action at so many premises in one day, it was unprecedented, everyone worked very hard.”

Westminster council said the sting was part of a wider operation targeting Oxford Street businesses that sell counterfeit goods, American candy or snacks containing banned ingredients.

Cllr Adam Hug, Leader of Westminster City Council, said: “Trying to con shoppers in Westminster with fake Paddington goods is bear-faced cheek we won’t stand for.

“Our job is to ensure shoppers get what they pay for. Big retail names are making a welcome return to Oxford Street and rogue traders have been a blemish on the area for too long.

“People trying to fleece Paddington fans have felt the long-arm of the paw, and so will anyone who tries to rip off customers in Westminster.”

