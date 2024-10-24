Play Brightcove video

Footage of the fire, which took hold of the flat in Shadwell in March 2023

Twelve survivors of a fatal flat fire caused by an e-bike battery in east London are taking legal action against the bike manufacturer and property landlords.

Mizanur Rahman, 41, died in hospital after the flat at Maddocks House, Shadwell went up in flames in the early hours of 5 March 2023.

The fire started after one of the other tenants put their e-bike battery on charge overnight and it began sparking.

It is believed the lithium battery, which had apparently been used, cared for and charged in accordance with instructions, was defective.

One of the survivors, Nazmush Shahadat, told ITV News London about that night: "We didn't know what to do, what was happening, we just panicked ... I was trying to wake everybody but suddenly there was smoke everywhere ... We were standing here watching everything burn."

Nazmush Shahadat describes the night of the fire Credit: ITV News

Mr Shahadat also spoke of the lasting impact of the loss of his flatmate.

"We felt so guilty, every one of us managed to get out, but we couldn't bring out one more, the last one ... Sometimes I feel like I died that day and everything else is just a dream," he said.

The group is now suing the e-bike manufacturer Leon Cycle for personal injury and loss.

Imran Khan KC, who is representing the group, said he hopes the case will create positive change.

Imran Khan KC says manufacturers need to be held to account Credit: ITV News

"This is the first case, we think, of a claim under these provisions for this kind of trauma and we think it will open the floodgates to other people coming forward.

"The importance of the claim is not the money aspect of it - although all of these individuals deserve compensation - but to hold those people accountable, who have been making a lot of money out of providing very defective and bad products and causing harm and suffering to individuals," he said.

ITV News London has approached Leon Cycle for comment but has not yet received a response.

Meanwhile, the group is also seeking damages from the landlords of the property, Sofina Begum, 50, and Aminur Rahman, 53, - who is no relation to the victim - for the way the flat was maintained, which they described as "overcrowded, uninhabitable and inherently dangerous".

An investigation by Tower Hamlets Council found the two-bedroom flat was licensed to accommodate three people, but had been converted to house 20 people, with sets of bunk beds in both bedrooms and the living room.

The tenants also say the flat was in poor condition, with black mould and beg bugs, and had no fire extinguisher or fire doors.

The two-bedroom flat, designed for up to three people, was converted to accommodate up to 20 people

Ms Begum and Mr Rahman have since pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought against them by Tower Hamlets Council relating to their management of the flat. They are due to be sentenced in December.

ITV News London has also contacted Ms Begum and Mr Rahman for comment.

According to London Fire Brigade, the fire in Shadwell is not an isolated incident

LFB said it attended 143 e-bike fires and 36 e-scooter blazes last year, causing a total of three deaths and leaving around 60 people injured.

Fires involving lithium batteries – which are used for e-bikes and e-scooters – can spread rapidly and produce a toxic vapour.

The government has now launched a campaign warning consumers over the fire risks associated with e-bikes and e-scooters bought from rogue online sellers.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) is calling on the public to:

Buy safe products from reputable sellers

Replace parts with products recommended by the manufacturer

Seek professional help when converting or repairing e-bikes or e-scooters

It warned that faulty parts have resulted in hundreds of incidents across the UK where the electric mobility devices have caught fire, some of which have resulted in deaths.

Products sold which do not meet UK safety standards have been found to be more at risk of exploding and catching fire, particularly when being charged.

The DBT said many fires are caused by parts being fitted to e-bikes or e-scooters which are incompatible, as well as by defective components.

Product safety minister Justin Madders said e-bikes can be “a great way to travel” but “we’ve all seen the tragic stories of unsafe e-bikes and e-scooters causing dangerous fires and taking lives”.

He added: “We’re urging everyone to check what you’re buying, check where you’re buying it from and ensure it’s safe to use.”

The government’s campaign comes amid wider efforts to tackle the selling of dangerous goods through online marketplaces.

The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill was unveiled last month, which aims to tighten product regulations.

