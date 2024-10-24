Actor and former Man V Food star Adam Richman has claimed that he and his crew had their possessions stolen at a motorway services in London.

The American presenter, 50, who is in the UK filming season two of Adam Richman Eats Britain, wrote on X that he stopped with production staff in Barnet for less than five minutes, and when they returned to their van it was “completely cleaned out”.

He added: “All of the filming equipment is gone. Both of my suitcases with all of my possessions are gone.

“(My) backpack with my laptop and all of my medications are gone. And to make matters worse, because I have trackers on some of my possessions, and because of my laptop, I can see where these things are.”

Adam Richman Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Richman says he was returning from Birmingham, when the incident happened at London Gateway Services on the M1.

During multiple posts, he also revealed the locations where he tracked his items, including a laptop, to and offered a reward for anyone helping them being returned.

He later appeared to reverse his position, and cautioned followers saying: “Everyone! Please do not attempt to personally intervene or find my items yourselves.

“I don’t want any harm to come to anyone!”

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at (2.49pm) on Wednesday, October 23 following reports of a theft from a van at London Gateway Services on the M1.

“Items including cameras and laptops were stolen.

“Officers are continuing inquiries. No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4451/23OCT.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know