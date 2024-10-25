London-born singer Raye has revealed her car was stolen with all of her song writing books in the boot.

The Brit Award record holder, who took home six gongs at this year's awards, had been working on the follow-up to her debut My 21st Century Blues.

In an Instagram post, where she shared photos of her 27th birthday celebrations, she wrote: “It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye.”

One of the photos showed a cake with sprinkles and red icing that spelled out the words: “Sorry ur car got stolen”.

Raye revealed what happened on her Instagram post celebrating her 27th birthday Credit: Instagram / @raye

In the comments, radio presenter Clara Amfo, singer Mabel, rapper Stefflon Don, and Love Island star Indiyah Polack all wished the music star a happy birthday.

The Brit School graduate from Tooting, known for hits songs like Prada featuring Casso and D-Block Europe, has been climbing her way through the ranks for many years, having signed to Polydor Records as a teenager.

She later lent her vocals to top five hits by David Guetta and Jax Jones and wrote lyrics for Beyonce and Rihanna.

Despite her talent, her solo work did not reach the same heights and in 2021 she expressed frustration at her label not letting her release her debut album yet.

By the end of 2022 she had struck out on her own and her dance track Escapism featuring 070 Shake had gone viral on TikTok and shot up the charts to number one.

