Lion cubs at London Zoo, have been getting into the Halloween spirit as they see pumpkins for the first time.

Among the animals with their own pumpkin patches were seven-month-old endangered Asiatic lion cubs Mali, Syanii and Shanti who were born in March.

The lion cubs had their first taste of pumpkin spice as they sniffed and played with the vegetables which were dusted with ground clove and ginger to create an autumnal scent.

Zoo operation manager, Daniel Simmonds said: “The Halloween pumpkins add variety to the homes of our lions and meerkats and encourage their exploratory instincts.

“For our lion cubs Mali, Syanii and Shanti, it’s their first time seeing pumpkins, so it was exciting to see what they made of them and the fun they had rolling them around.”

Meerkats Dracula, Penelope and Frank enjoying seasonal treat Credit: London Zoo

The conservation zoo also treated its resident meerkats to a seasonal treat, fit for Halloween.

The aptly named meerkat Dracula joined his friends Penelope and Frank as they shared mealworm-filled pumpkins etched with creepy carvings.

Bhanu the Asiatic lion at London Zoo inspecting one of the carved pumpkins for Halloween Credit: Ben Whitley/PA

“Families have been flocking to London Zoo for our Boo at the Zoo half-term celebrations, enjoying pumpkin carving workshops, toasted marshmallows and popcorn, and our zookeepers want to make sure the animals don’t miss out on the fun,” Mr Simmonds said.

The Boo at the Zoo event runs throughout the October half-term and ends on Sunday.

