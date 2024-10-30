Toddler, two, killed after being hit by car in Wembley

A two-year-old was killed after being hit by a car in Wembley, as his mother was reportedly heard shouting at the driver to stop the car.

The fatal collision happened in Rowley Close at around 7pm on Sunday.

“The boy's mum was telling the driver to stop - but he still went," a witness told The Sun newspaper.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance were all called. The little boy was taken to an urgent care centre on nearby Acton Lane where he died of his injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson said the driver of the car was “spoken to”, but not been arrested.

“A car was in collision with a two-year-old boy at the location. He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff he sadly died," the force spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car has been spoken to. They have not been arrested.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”

