Next week commuters are to face severe disruption due to ongoing tube strikes.

London Underground workers are planning to stage a walkout over pay, starting on Sunday.

TFL has said that if the strikes do go ahead, it will try to run as many services as possible.

While the transport body has had talks with The Transport Salaried Staffs Association, the union said its offer would see most grades receive a below-inflation pay rise and is freezing most pay ranges, which it claims raises the possibility of long-term, or indefinite, pay freezes.

A TfL spokesman said: “We are disappointed that the TSSA is balloting London Underground employees over pay, conditions and pension arrangements.

“We will continue to work with the unions to ensure that we reach a fair agreement for our hardworking colleagues that is also affordable and delivers for London.

“It would be in everyone’s best interest to continue to discuss this without the threat of strike action, so we can work together to support London and the wider UK economy.”

TfL said that, alongside an annual pay rise, with a greater increase for those earning less than £40,000, it has also proposed additional improvements including increased paternity leave.

A day by day guide to next week's strikes

TFL has said it expects disruption on Tube services on the following days: Sunday 3 November, Tuesday 5 to Saturday 9 November, and Tuesday 12 November.

Sunday 3 November

Tube services will finish earlier than normal. People are advised to complete their journey by 5pm.

Monday 4 November

Normal service

Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 November

Severe disruption. Any services that do run will start late and finish early.

Thursday 7 November

No Tube services

Piccadilly Line tube trains parked up at a depot near Boston Manor Tube station. Credit: PA

Friday 8 November

Severe disruption on the Tube, including Night Tube. Any services that run will start late and finish early.

Saturday 9 November

Tube services will start late

Sunday 10 and Monday 11 NovemberThe Tube will run as normal, but some services may be affected by planned works on the London Overground between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction.

Tuesday 12 NovemberSevere disruption on the Tube. Any services that run will start late and finish early.

