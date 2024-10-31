Daniel Khalife tells court he ‘considered travelling to Iran’

F ormer British soldier, Daniel Khalife, who is accused of passing secret information to Iran, considered travelling to the Middle Eastern country before deciding it would be too “dangerous,” Woolwich Crown Court heard today.

Giving evidence at the court, Daniel Khalife said he wanted to “draw out” the Iranian intelligence officers he was in touch with and “strengthen the relationship based on lies”.

The 23-year-old told jurors he “considered potentially travelling to Iran” while still a serving soldier, but feared there could be consequences if they found out the information he was providing was “fictitious”.

“I felt this would be dangerous,” he said.

An artist's impression of Daniel Khalife in court Credit: PA

When police arrested him and searched his room, they found a number of “completely fake” documents purporting to be from MPs, senior military officials and the security services, his trial heard previously.

Khalife told the court he thought up a plan to “digitise” the documents, by putting a laptop in a “fake diplomatic bag” to make it seem like it had been intercepted.

He intended to try and sell the device, jurors heard.

Asked about the use of WhatsApp groups to share orders and even secret documents in the army, Khalife said the practice was “standard procedure”, adding that it would be “impossible” to operate without it.

The former soldier is alleged to have fled his army barracks in January 2023 when he realised he would face criminal charges over allegations he passed classified information to Iran’s intelligence service.

Later, while on remand, he is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023 by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck using bedsheets.

As well as the prison escape, he also faces charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

He denies all the charges, and the trial continues.

