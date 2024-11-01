Man admits murder after victim who was left paralysed dies years after attack in Clapham
A 25-year-old man has admitted murdering a young man who was left paralysed and died more than five years after an attack in south-west London.
Jamel Boyce, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket in Clapham in October 2016.
He died in a care home in Streatham Hill six years later in 2022 at 22-years-old.
A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as a penetrating injury to the chest - believed to be related to the incident that occurred in Triangle Place in 2016.
In 2018 his attacker, Tyrese Osei-Kofi, of east Dulwich, south-east London, was convicted of wounding with intent and jailed for 10 years.
On Friday [1 November], he admitted Jamel’s murder ahead of an Old Bailey trial, having previously denied the offence.
He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…