A 25-year-old man has admitted murdering a young man who was left paralysed and died more than five years after an attack in south-west London.

Jamel Boyce, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket in Clapham in October 2016.

He died in a care home in Streatham Hill six years later in 2022 at 22-years-old.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as a penetrating injury to the chest - believed to be related to the incident that occurred in Triangle Place in 2016.

Jamel Boyce was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak Credit: Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA

In 2018 his attacker, Tyrese Osei-Kofi, of east Dulwich, south-east London, was convicted of wounding with intent and jailed for 10 years.

On Friday [1 November], he admitted Jamel’s murder ahead of an Old Bailey trial, having previously denied the offence.

He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

