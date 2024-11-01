Photographs using nighttime cameras have captured rare nocturnal animals at London Zoo.

Aye-ayes and bushbabies - known for their wide-eyed stares, alongside Pygmy slow lorises were caught "in a whole new light", according to keepers.

Staff use the night-vision cameras to check on their wellbeing, ensuring the animals are healthy, happy and social, day or night.

A pygmy slow loris Credit: London Zoo

Winnie the Aye-aye captured searching for food. Credit: London Zoo

In the wild, Zoological Society of London – the conservation charity that runs London Zoo – use camera traps to record the movements and behaviours of the smallest nocturnal animals.

London Zoo’s Small Mammals keeper, Chelsea Reid-Johnson, said: “We have night-vision CCTV cameras to monitor our nocturnal animals, but this new portable night-vision camera gives us an exciting new up-close view of the nocturnal animals in our Nightlife habitat.

”Aye-ayes, bushbabies and Pygmy slow lorises are elusive, getting around with little light and powerful hearing - leaving many people misunderstanding them and untrusting of these species.

A bushbaby captured walking on the ground. Credit: London Zoo

Sally the Aye-aye Credit: London Zoo

"In their native Madagascar, some local superstition says Aye-ayes are omens of bad luck, bringing death to those it points its unusually long middle finger at, while some myths local to Eastern Cambodia claim Slow lorises hide their faces because they are constantly seeing ghosts.

"The Bushbaby, whose native home includes the Savannah woodlands of Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, is named after its loud and distinctive cry that sounds like a newborn baby; its call is said to lure humans from the safety of their homes."

Chelsea added: “Although centuries-old superstition can tarnish the reputation of species like the Endangered Aye-Aye and Pygmy slow loris, at London Zoo we’re their biggest fans! They are truly remarkable creatures, highly adapted for their environment while serving important ecological roles such as seed dispersal, pollination and insect control.

“We hope that, by sharing close-up views of our most elusive animals and inviting visitors to explore our Nightlife habitat, we can dispel misconceptions that overshadow their importance and highlight our crucial conservation work to protect them.”

