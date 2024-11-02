Murder charge after woman stabbed to death in Enfield

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Zaneta Peto, 55, also known as Maria Peto, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Efthyia Constantinou.

Police said they launched their investigation following a dropped call made from a residential property in Westerham Avenue just after 5pm on Wednesday.

The force attended the location and found Ms Constantinou unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds.

Paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peto was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our sincerest condolences are offered to Efthyia’s family, friends and the wider community who are so deeply saddened by her death.

“The investigation is at an early stage, but I can confirm that Zaneta was known to the victim and that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Efthyia’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

