Buckingham Palace to open up East Wing to visitors outside summer months

Buckingham Palace is opening up its East Wing outside the traditional summer tourist season.

The Royal Collection Trust’s (RCT) expanded programme follows the success of this year’s annual summer opening, when it welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors and allowed access to the wing, which includes the famous central balcony, for the first time since it was built 175 years ago.

The 90 minute guided tours will offer a more in-depth look at the history of the rooms in the East Wing at a time when the palace is not usually open to the public.

The royal residence, which serves as monarchy HQ, is undergoing a £369 million refurbishment to update the palace’s electrical cabling, plumbing and heating system over 10 years.

A working palace, it is the King’s official residence in London, and where he conducts his audiences and receptions.

For the first time, visitors will be able to enter through the palace’s front gates and proceed across the forecourt, just as guests do for official royal events.

T he extra East Wing tours will be seen as a shift towards greater public access to the historic building throughout the year.

Visitors will now be able to tour the Centre Room, from which they will have a view of the balcony and the Victoria Memorial, explore the Yellow Drawing Room, with its towering Chinese porcelain pagodas, and visit the 240-feet-long Principal Corridor.

East Wing guided tours will be available from mid January to late May.

