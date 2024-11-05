Kemi Badenoch has rewarded London MPs with top jobs in her new shadow cabinet.Former policing minister and Croydon South MP Chris Philp has been appointed Shadow Home Secretary.Gareth Bacon, the MP for Orpington becomes Shadow Transport Secretary.He and Badenoch are former City Hall colleagues on the London Assembly.Another London MP, Julia Lopez, who represents Hornchurch & Upminster will attend cabinet as Parliamentary Private Secretary.There are key roles for two Essex MPs:Dame Rebecca Harris who represents Castle Point becomes opposition chief whip in the Commons.While Brentwood & Ongar MP Alex Burhart has been given the twin posts of Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary.East Surrey MP Claire Couthino will shadow Energy Secretary and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband.

