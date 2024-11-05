The National Lottery is searching for a missing winner who could be celebrating in style for the next 12 months after having won £10K a month for one year on the ‘Set For Life’ game.

Players are now being urged to double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

The winning ticket was bought in the London Borough of Barnet and matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on 21 October 2024.

The numbers were 8, 15, 19, 32, 38 and the Life Ball was 9. The ticket-holder has until 19 April 2025 to claim their prize.

"If you bought a Set For Life ticket in the London Borough of Barnet for the draw on 21 October, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets," said Andy Carter, from Allwyn, operators of The National Lottery. "Do you live or work in the area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them for the next year and beyond. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win," he added. If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

