Sadiq Khan, who had a long-running row with Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, said: “I know that many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US presidential election."

London's mayor released a statement after Mr Trump declared victory in a speech to supporters at his watch party in Florida.

Mr Khan said: “Many will be fearful about what it will mean for democracy and for women’s rights, or how the result impacts the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine.

“Others will be worried about the future of Nato or tackling the climate crisis.”

He said “London is – and will always be – for everyone” and “we will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro-human rights”.

He added: “The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable.

“But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever – re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on.”

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA