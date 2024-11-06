A new study has revealed over a quarter of cyclists are not stopping for red lights in London with 41 per cent of e-Scooters also ignoring the law.

Dash Cam maker Nextbase examined at 80 London junctions over a period of several hours, recording the behaviour of over 12,500 road users.

Some motorists also behaved badly with 11% distracted at red lights, including 4% of drivers seen on their phones along with other distractions included eating and drinking as well as smoking and vaping while driving.

The study found Elephant & Castle in South London was among the worst for both running red lights and distracted drivers, while almost no cyclists or e-Scooter riders stopped at the red light at Streatham High Road & Greyhound Lane.

Top junctions for e-Scooter riders and cyclists running a red light:

Streatham High Road & Greyhound Lane: 93.5%

Kilburn High Road & Belsize Road: 80.0%

Elephant and Castle (New Kent Road & Walworth Road): 78.6%

Canning Town & Barking Road: 66.7%

Wandsworth High Street & East Hill: 63.3%

Tooting High Street & Selkirk Road: 63.2%

Clapham High Street & Clapham Park Road: 59.5%

St Martin's Lane & Chandos Place: 58.8%

Brick Lane & Bethnal Green Road: 56.7%

Hampstead Road & Fitzjohns Avenue: 55.6%

Walworth Road & East Street saw a 38% of drivers distracted by phones or other activities while at the traffic lights.

Top junctions for drivers distracted:

Walworth Road & East Street: 38.7%

Mile End Road & Burdett Road: 38.6%

Haringey & Turnpike Lane: 32.6%

London Fields & Broadway Market: 31.8%

St Martin's Lane & Chandos Place: 30.1%

Mare Street & Well Street: 28.7%

New Oxford Street & High Holborn: 25.8%

Elephant and Castle (New Kent Road & Walworth Road): 24.7%

Caledonian Road & Pentonville Road: 24.6%

Pall Mall & Waterloo Place: 24.4%

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, commented: "Junctions can be very dangerous places and must be treated with respect. It doesn’t matter if you’re a driver, a cyclist, or on an e-scooter - running the red light is illegal and puts you and others in danger. Hitting a pedestrian will be life-changing for both you and the victim, and you could easily be hit by traffic coming from another direction. It’s just not worth it, ever.

"This research is not designed to attack cyclists or e-scooter riders. We are simply keen to highlight how a minority of these road users are putting themselves in serious danger.

"Drivers worried about liability in these instances should look into a dash cam, which will always provide a neutral record of exactly who is at fault in the event of a crash.

Below: Moment woman 'goes flying' in e-Bike crash on zebra crossing

