The UK needs to be a “critical friend” to Donald Trump, Sir Ed Davey has said after describing him as a “destructive demagogue” when the US election results came in.

During a visit a to Ukraine Hub in Epsom, the Lib Dem leader also called for a London summit on Ukraine for European leaders to co-ordinate before Trump takes office and for the Government to deepen trade ties with the EU as potential US tariffs loom.

Epsom and Ewell MP Helen Maguire joined Sir Ed Davey on his hub visit where they helped volunteers pack winter survival kits to be sent to the war-torn country.

Sir Ed Davey during a visit to a Ukrainian Hub in Epsom. Credit: PA

Sir Ed called Trump a “dangerous, destructive demagogue” this week after US voters returned him to the White House.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that the UK should “roll out the red carpet” for the US president-elect, and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has suggested Trump address Parliament.

The Lib Dem leader, said: “(The US is) one of our closest allies, and we do need to engage with Trump."

Although, he also made it clear that i t would be dishonest not to admit that the Lib Dems do not share all of Trump’s values.

“As a leader of a country, he’s one of our closest allies, but you’re not being a true friend if you don’t point out where you disagree,” he said.

If Trump made good on his pledge to impose tariffs on UK imports to the US, Sir Ed Davey said engaging with Europe on trade would become more urgent.

“Our economy is going to suffer. The cost of living will get even worse. The growth prospects will be hit, and we’ve got to look elsewhere, and that means Europe,” he said.

Sir Ed urged the UK to show leadership in Europe Credit: PA

Speaking during a visit to Surrey Stands With Ukraine, an organisation based in Epsom that sends aid to Ukraine, he said: “I think we need to pre-empt whatever decision President-elect Trump eventually takes by showing UK leadership in Europe.

“I think by having that summit of European leaders, we would send a message to President-elect Trump, and hopefully a message that encourages him.

“He’s often said other countries need to do more – well, it will be a sign that other countries are doing more, and therefore that hopefully would encourage him to stay the course and continue the policies of President Biden when it comes to Ukraine.”

