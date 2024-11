Man arrested after reports of someone carrying knives outside Parliament

A man has been arrested after reports of a person carrying knives outside the Houses of Parliament.

Police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster – following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.

The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was closed.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 14:01hrs on Tuesday 12 November to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament, SW1.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will be taken to a police station. No injuries have been reported.”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation.”

