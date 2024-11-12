A 66-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing to death a man in front of shoppers at a historic Sunday market.

Musse Ali is also accused of attacking two other men during the knife attack at East Street Market in Walworth, south London.

Ali, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name and address via a Somalian interpreter, as he appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face charges of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one of knife possession.

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others are seriously injured in hospital, one in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police has said it was not a terrorist attack and urged the public not to speculate on any potential motive.

The force has thanked “brave members of the public who assisted police at the scene” amid reports that traders tackled and held the suspected knifeman until officers arrived.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, lead for policing in Southwark, said: “There will be an increased policing presence in the Walworth area as we work alongside our partners to provide reassurance to local people and small businesses operating in East Street."

District Judge Nigel McLean told Ali, who wore a grey tracksuit as he stood in the dock: “The charges you face are matters that can only be tried in crown court in the main.

“My only function today is to formally send you to the Central Criminal Court where your trial will take place.”

Ali was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for his bail to be determined and on December 10 for a plea hearing.

