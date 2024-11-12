Detectives have named the "father-to-be" as the victim of a fatal shooting in Sydenham.

Police were called at around 10:10am on Sunday 10 November, to reports of a shooting in the area of Wells Park Road.

Officers attended along with the ambulance and found a man with gunshot injuries who died at the scene.

He has bene named as 30-year-old Curtis Green. His family will continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Curtis was described by his family as “Happy, excited and beautiful" and a father-to-be, with a child due in five months.

They said he was an entrepreneur and the owner of a clothing brand and local fitness company.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, is now leading the Met's investigation.

She said: “Following our appeal on Sunday, I want to reiterate how important it is to come forward if you have any information about what happened on Sunday morning.

“Three people were shot, and sadly one has lost their life. We have been working tirelessly in order to establish the circumstances and these enquiries remain ongoing.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who attended a party on Hensford Gardens, SE26. We believe Curtis had been at this party and I want to hear from anyone who was there.

"If you were at the party, if you saw what happened or if you have any information about the incident, then please do not hesitate to contact us."

A woman was also found suffering gunshot injuries to her legs. She was taken to hospital, however her condition is not life-threatening.

A third person later attended hospital with what are believed to be gunshot injuries. His injuries have been confirmed to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

