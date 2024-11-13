Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the car on the pavement with a crowd surrounding it.

Three people have been hospitalised after a car crashed into a restaurant in Central London.

Police were called to Piccadilly Circus to find a car that had mounted the pavement and collided into the Angus Steakhouse.

A pedestrian and the two in the car were taken to hospital. The driver was not seriously injured, the others have been assessed as non life-threatening.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6:52pm today (12 November) to reports of an incident at Coventry Street, W1D.

"We sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated three patients at the scene. We took all three to a major trauma centre, two as a priority."

One passerby explained what she saw: "We saw a car, came round, and he just kidded right over and there was a massive bang."

Another explained what he saw and said if it wasn't for the 'monolith' on the pavement, it might have been worse.

These monolith stopped the car from causing more damage. Credit: ITV London

"There were people gathering all round the car, as they do in this day and age and when the police came, they dispersed the crowd," he said.

"You could see the driver tried to run away and the police caught him on the corner and he was injured. They were giving him medical attention

"The whole place was just cordoned off., It was pretty bad, the impact was great."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...