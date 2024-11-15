A nightclub in London will be closed for up to 28 days following an alcohol suspension after a woman was allegedly raped.

Westminster council announced on Friday 15 November that they made a decision to suspend its alcohol license following "serious concerns raised about the venue's ability to protect its customers".

Westminster Police made a statement on X which said the decision was made following an application from the Metropolitan Police on the grounds of public safety.

They added: "The hearing heard that in the early hours of Sunday 1 November, a woman was allegedly raped in the vicinity of the venue by a member of security staff.

"Other staff then allegedly ignored her efforts to report the attack."

A member of the security staff has since been arrested and charged with rape. He is on remand in prison.

The police say it follows another incident in May when three members of the venue's security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

