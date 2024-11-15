Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment a luxury store in Belgravia was burgled of over £500,000 of goods.

Sellier's was broken into on Wednesday 13 November.

Three masked men came into the store on Lowndes Street just before 2am.

They took Hermes and Chanel bags, and jewelry which totaled half a million pounds in losses.

They've taken to Instagram to say: "Losing hundreds and thousands pounds worth of stock hurts.

"But what hurts more is waking up to someone destroying the business you've spent years building, in seconds.

"Less than three minutes to be exact."

The shop sells pre-loved fashion, and say they have called all the affected sellers.

They added: "Despite how this impacts the business, I want to reassure everyone who has trusted us with their pieces that you are and always will be our priority...Sellier is more than just a business to me; it's a community built on trust and care, and the sellers who put their trust in us always come first."

Some of the comments on their Instagram post included from other local businesses with one saying "I am so so so so sorry!! We watched our Belgravia boutique be robbed twice and it's terrible to see."

