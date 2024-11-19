Londoners wake up to "the first taste of winter" as snows falls on the capital.

Londoners received a yellow alert from The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as snow fell on the capital.

The warning from UKHSA, which will last until Saturday, means that the change in weather conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

These snowy conditions described as “the first taste of winter” have caused school closures, train cancellations and road delays in parts of the UK after severe weather warnings were issued.

Play Brightcove video

The Alzheimer’s Society warned cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with dementia.“

Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.

It advised the public to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with the condition.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity is worried the loss of the winter fuel payment has caused many older people to be “extra fearful” about turning on their heating this winter.

“The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia.”

Ms Abrahams said it is “vital” older people stay “fit, warm and well if they can” by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

Snow falling in Shepherd's Bush Credit: ITV News

The change in weather has also disrupted thousands of train passengers.

By 11am on Tuesday, 37% London North Eastern Railway had been disturbed and across the country many other lines have been affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...