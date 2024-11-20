Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham.

The crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Images of the aftermath posted on social media after the incident appeared to show that the roof of the bus had been taken off.

Images shared showing the aftermath of the collision. Credit: Stevie Fletcher

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women.

The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.

Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, said: "I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road,” she said. “I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree.“

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

