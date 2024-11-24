Westminster Bridge closed after stabbing leaves man fighting for his life

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge this morning.

The bridge is currently closed with a police cordon blocking off access.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:30am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of a fight on Westminster Bridge.Emergency services including Metropolitan Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance swarmed the area and found a man suffering from a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of them been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.A road closure is in place.Enquiries continue.Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2468/24NOV.Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

