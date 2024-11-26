Harshita Brella’s husband was arrested and released on bail after she reported him for domestic abuse weeks before she died, a watchdog has said.

Ms Brella's body was found inside the boot of a car in Ilford on Thursday, November 14.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, is suspected to have murdered her earlier this month and transported her body from Northamptonshire to Ilford before fleeing the country, police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it will investigate Northamptonshire Police’s contact with Ms Brella, who is believed to have been strangled to death.

The 24-year-old had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place, the watchdog said.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “After assessment of a referral from Northamptonshire Police, we have decided to investigate police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found on November 14.

Harshita Brella's family talk to ITV News following her death

“We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella’s report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year.

“We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

“Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation.

The sister of Harshita Brella has told ITV News the British police failed to protect her in the run up to her death.

She said police knew about the alleged domestic violence against Ms Brella and should have given her sister more support.

Sonia also said the family has not received any information from the British government about the investigation, including where Lamba may be.

She said details about the post-mortem report have not been shared with the family and is urging the British police to repatriate Ms Brella's body to India as soon as possible.

Her family issued a statement through Northamptonshire police on Friday, saying: "You left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there."

Northamptonshire police released a new CCTV image they believe was taken on the night Ms Brella was killed.

The photograph shows Ms Brella and her husband walking around Corby Boating Lake in Northamptonshire on Sunday, November 10.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen them on Cottingham Road or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police believe Ms Brella and her husband were in the area of Corby Boating Lake on November 10 Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

The force confirmed Ms Brella had spent time in a refuge following an allegation of domestic abuse two and a half months before her death and had been identified as "high risk of domestic abuse".

She had been placed in a refuge following an allegation of domestic abuse on August 29 and was visited by officers on several occasions throughout the investigation, police said.

They said the alleged perpetrator was identified, quickly arrested and bailed with conditions.

Ms Brella was given a domestic violence protection order at Northampton Magistrates' Court on September 5, which lasted for 28 days while the alleged perpetrator was investigated.

They said the case has been referred for a Domestic Homicide Review in order to identify any learning.

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of the previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

Pankaj Lamba was arrested in September Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James said the force works hard to ensure the next of kin are kept informed in any homicide investigation.

In a statement, ACC James said: "Dedicated family liaison officers have been in regular contact with Harshita’s immediate family to update them on the progress of our investigation, including sharing information regarding the post-mortem process.

“We have facilitated a visit later today for a member of the family to see her body in situ at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

"A senior detective in the investigation team has also had a Teams call with the family to keep them updated on progress."

