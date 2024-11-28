Five people are in hospital and dozens of people have been evacuated after two major fires broke out at flats in London.

In Holloway, a fire ripped through a takeaway restaurant and damaged two flats. People had to be evacuated from the building and five people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Two men are in police custody on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Around 100 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on Seven Sisters Road, in the early hours.

The ground floor restaurant was destroyed and the roof collapsed, while two flats on the first and second floors of the building were damaged, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

A fire in Lyncroft Gardens, broke out last night. Credit: PA

Speaking at the scene, Station Commander Mike Watts said: “There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly during rush hour, due to congestion.

“The fire produced a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed while crews brought the fire under control.”

Control officers took the first calls at 3.45am with crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington, Euston and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police.

In West Hampstead, 25 people had to be evacuated after flames erupted through a roof of a house in Lyncorft Gardens.

The London Fire Brigade said on social media around 70 firefighters were sent to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...