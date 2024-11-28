Gregg Wallace will step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC from individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated

The Peckham born TV personality is “committed to fully cooperating throughout the process”, a statement from the show’s production company Banijay UK to the PA news agency said.

Wallace, 60, has presented MasterChef, alongside John Torrode since 2005.

The statement said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

Celebrity Masterchef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace Credit: PA

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

The statement added: “If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakup@banijayuk.com in confidence.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Before his TV career Wallace was a green grocer and sold fruit and vegetables at Covent Garden market, before opening a restaurant in Putney.

More to follow...