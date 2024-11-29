Play Brightcove video

Mothers who struggled in the 'sweltering' heat on Homerton Hospital's maternity unit share their stories with ITV News London's Carolyn Sim

Baby Airah was born eleven weeks ago. After a complicated birth, all his mum Geri wanted to do was rest and enjoy her son.

But instead, she was stuck on an overcrowded, noisy ward in unbearable heat, with bright lights overhead.

Geri is among over eight hundred women who've shared what they describe as traumatic experiences inside Homerton Hospital's maternity unit.

Some have said that in the summer months - the temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius.

They've seen mothers and midwives fainting - and babies struggling to feed.

Former Homerton patient, Geri Spicer, said: "It was so hot and honestly you felt a bit sick because it was so hot.

Geri Spicer and her son. Credit: ITV News London

"When I was told that I'd have to spend a few more days there I actually had a bit of a breakdown in the hospital because I had no natural light, I couldn't breathe, I felt like there was no air and for me personally having had an emergency c-sec and having had quite a traumatic birth it wasn't conducive to healing, bonding with my baby in any way because it's a really difficult environment to be in."

6000 women give birth at Homerton every year.

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission last year found that 85 per cent of maternity patients they spoke to had complaints.

It's been an issue for almost a decade.

Now, two women have launched a petition demanding improvements.

Deborah Sayagh, who has launched a petition for improvements to be made to the ward. Credit: ITV News London

Until yesterday Deborah Sayagh was in charge of getting patient feedback in the maternity unit.

The former patient said: "Time and time again the feedback was coming back about the post natal ward that it was a dire situation and it looked like over time it was just getting worse and worse and worse.

"The hospital were aware of it. My outgoing chair had raised it with them many times.

"The temperature levels in the summer get to some crazy numbers and women are fainting, midwives are fainting and nothing was being done about it."

Former patient Anna Clarkson, said: "It felt like I was on a Nightingale ward in a World War one film. So many of us cramped in, tiny cubicles and it was sweltering.

Anna Clarkson, who had her two children at Homerton University Hospital, has also signed the petition. Credit: ITV News London

"My husband jokingly asked if I was melting - I was dripping with sweat.

"This shouldn't be the way we treat people at the most vulnerable moment of their lives. We're talking about the future health of parents and children and it always feels it's at the bottom of the pile."

Homerton Hospital told ITV News London that it is aware of the issues and are working to resolve them.

It has installed air conditioning units on the ward during the summer months and temperatures are constantly monitored.

A spokesperson say they are planning to ask for resources to expand and modernise the ward but that would depend on substantial investment.

The hundreds of mothers who signed the petition believe that putting things right is of vital importance.

And many, like Geri, say they wouldn't go back there to have another baby.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

A CQC spokesperson said: "Since our last inspection, people have told us of their concerns around high temperatures on Homerton University Hospital's maternity wards. We have met with the trust to discuss the actions they are taking to address these issues to make sure mothers and babies are comfortable.

"We’re assured that the trust is taking appropriate action to address the issue, including the installation of new air conditioning and better monitoring of temperatures."We’ll continue to monitor the service and the progress of these improvements to ensure they are fully implemented and maintained."We’d encourage anyone who has concerns about a health and social care service to let us know. This can be done by using the give feedback on care form on our website or via our customer service centre on 03000 616161.”