A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured in a shot in a gun attack.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their car in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Jazz Reid, 32, of Kensington, west London, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

A police cordon at the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The girl had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

