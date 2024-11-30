There will be a “highly visible” police presence in London this weekend with a pro-Palestine march and counter-protest set to clash with Christmas festivities.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) demonstrators will march from Park Lane to Whitehall on Saturday afternoon, in their 21st protest since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

Counter-protesters from Stop the Hate will gather on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus, on the route of the PSC procession, to urge the marchers to “stop supporting terror”.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police issued another warning that Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah are proscribed terror organisations and that expressing support for them is a criminal offence.

This includes chanting, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos.

Scotland Yard said it expects the weekend to be one of the busiest shopping weeks before Christmas, with Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland also occurring nearby.

The force would not say how many protesters it expects to take to the streets, but said previous demonstrations have seen “significant numbers”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell, who is leading the policing operation, said: “Ahead of the weekend we have been in regular discussions with the PSC, counter-protesters Stop the Hate, as well as faith and community groups – particularly the Jewish community who we know continue to be impacted by protests – residents, and businesses.

“We expect this weekend to be very busy with many people shopping during the Black Friday sales, and visiting the capital ahead of the festive period, including Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park which is nearby.

“We have worked with organisers to seek to minimise disruption and balance the right to protest.

“Officers will be highly visible along the protest route and wider area to ensure the events take place safely and will deal with any offences.”

PSC speeches will occur in Whitehall, and the assembly must finish by 4.30pm.

The advocacy group, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to “British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid” of Gaza.

It comes after a truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities for 60 days was announced on Tuesday night, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.

