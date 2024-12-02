Man charged with attempted murder in Stratford

An investigation into a serious assault in Stratford has led to a man being charged with attempted murder.

Police were called at 9:10pm on Monday, 19 August, to Elis Way in Stratford, where a man was found with stab wounds to the head, abdomen, and back. He was taken to hospital, and his injuries have been described as life-changing.

Following enquiries by detectives, Jasanth Sivanesa, 21, of Forrester Way, Stratford, was arrested on Friday, 29 November. He has since been charged with attempted murder.

Mr Sivanesa has been remanded into custody and will appear at Stratford Magistrates Court on Monday, 2 December.

