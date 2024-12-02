A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash in which a moped rider was killed.

Metropolitan Police Constable Ian Brotherton, 32, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He has been charged over the death of 26-year-old Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes, whose moped was hit by a police car on an emergency call in Southbury Road Enfield, on October 12 last year.

The car, which had its lights and sirens on, drove through a red light in Southbury Road before colliding with Mr Guedes, who was turning right into Baird Road.

The charges were brought after an investigation by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which launched a probe after a mandatory referral from the Met Police.

