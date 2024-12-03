A serving Met officer has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

Superintendent Jamie Gordon, attached to the South East Command Unit, was charged on Monday, 4 November. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 December.

The alleged offences were reported by one woman who said they had taken place on 8 December and 19 December 2023, when the officer was off duty.

He was arrested on 19 January and suspended from duty.

